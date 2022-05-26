OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) versus Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Head-To-Head Analysis

OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) and Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OceanPal and Globus Maritime’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OceanPal N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Globus Maritime $43.38 million 0.48 $14.95 million $0.80 2.48

Globus Maritime has higher revenue and earnings than OceanPal.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for OceanPal and Globus Maritime, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OceanPal 0 0 0 0 N/A Globus Maritime 0 0 1 0 3.00

Globus Maritime has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 203.03%. Given Globus Maritime’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Globus Maritime is more favorable than OceanPal.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.3% of OceanPal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.0% of Globus Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Globus Maritime shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares OceanPal and Globus Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OceanPal N/A N/A N/A Globus Maritime 34.46% 12.02% 9.17%

Summary

Globus Maritime beats OceanPal on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OceanPal (Get Rating)

OceanPal Inc. focuses on the provision of ocean-going transportation services. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 29, 2021, its fleet consisted of 3 dry bulk vessels, which include 2 Panamax and 1 Capesize vessels. The company is based in Athens, Greece.

About Globus Maritime (Get Rating)

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of June 15, 2021, the company owned and operated seven vessels with a total carrying capacity of 463,765 deadweight tonnage. It charters its vessels to operators, trading houses, shipping companies and producers, and government-owned entities. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Athens, Greece. Globus Maritime Limited operates as a subsidiary of Firment Trading Limited.

