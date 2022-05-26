OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, an increase of 245.9% from the April 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OFS Credit stock opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average is $12.54. OFS Credit has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $16.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.69%. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCCI. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 3,551.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OFS Credit in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OFS Credit in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OFS Credit by 10.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of OFS Credit by 53.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 12,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFS Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

