Okta (OKTA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.37) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. The company had revenue of $383.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Okta to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $82.57 on Thursday. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $77.01 and a fifty-two week high of $276.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.82.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OKTA. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Okta from $320.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Okta from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Okta from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Okta from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.04.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $158,272.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $437,045.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,537 shares of company stock worth $2,984,147 in the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Okta by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,506,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,994,000 after acquiring an additional 264,423 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Okta by 4.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 967,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,092,000 after acquiring an additional 44,338 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the first quarter worth approximately $69,245,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Okta by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 456,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,854,000 after acquiring an additional 11,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Okta by 8.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 389,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,789,000 after acquiring an additional 28,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

