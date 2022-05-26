OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

OMVKY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €48.50 ($51.60) to €51.00 ($54.26) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($51.06) to €50.00 ($53.19) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($61.70) to €53.00 ($56.38) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €54.00 ($57.45) to €52.00 ($55.32) in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

OMVKY stock opened at $57.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.47. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $42.15 and a twelve month high of $66.79.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Russia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials segments.

