Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ONTX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onconova Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Onconova Therapeutics stock opened at $1.08 on Thursday. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.04. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.80.

Onconova Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,889.38% and a negative return on equity of 36.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTX. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,396 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 188,116 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $635,000. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

