Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ONTX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onconova Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.
Onconova Therapeutics stock opened at $1.08 on Thursday. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.04. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.80.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTX. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,396 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 188,116 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $635,000. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.
