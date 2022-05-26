Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) Short Interest Update

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 69.8% from the April 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OTLC traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 118,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,029. The stock has a market cap of $83.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.19. Oncotelic Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.31.

Oncotelic Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of orphan oncology indications. The company's lead product candidate is OT-101, an antisense against TGF-beta, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma, as well as develops OT-101 for the treatment of various viruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome and coronavirus.

