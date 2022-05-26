Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) Short Interest Update

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 69.8% from the April 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:OTLC traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 118,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,029. The stock has a market cap of $83.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.19. Oncotelic Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.31.
Oncotelic Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oncotelic Therapeutics (OTLC)
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Oncotelic Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncotelic Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.