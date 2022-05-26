OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76), Fidelity Earnings reports. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.06% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share.
Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology stock opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $526.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.88. OneConnect Financial Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on OCFT. HSBC lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.
About OneConnect Financial Technology (Get Rating)
OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OneConnect Financial Technology (OCFT)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
- Dentsply Stock is Repricing Itself
- Is Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Starting To Bottom Out?
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.