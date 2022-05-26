Oppenheimer Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.52. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Blue Owl Capital’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $275.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.30 million. Blue Owl Capital had a negative net margin of 43.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OWL. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.25 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.18.

Shares of NYSE OWL opened at $11.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.37. Blue Owl Capital has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $17.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%.

In other news, Director Claudia A. Holz acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.24 per share, with a total value of $122,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $1,670,516,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,767,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,425 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,119,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,155,000 after purchasing an additional 183,098 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,703,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,360,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,377 shares during the period. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

