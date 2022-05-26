Oppenheimer Trims Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Target Price to $140.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SPLK. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities downgraded Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Splunk from $152.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Splunk from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Splunk from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of SPLK opened at $93.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. Splunk has a 52 week low of $84.63 and a 52 week high of $176.66.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.87) by $1.55. The firm had revenue of $674.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.73 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.84) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $178,253.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $48,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,491 shares of company stock worth $295,240. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth $535,507,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter worth approximately $139,067,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,265,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Splunk by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,420,664 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $395,839,000 after purchasing an additional 838,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XN LP acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at $101,262,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.