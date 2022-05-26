Oppenheimer Weighs in on Snap Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Snap in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.18). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Snap’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Snap stock opened at $14.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 1.18. Snap has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $83.34.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 305.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Snap by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $271,061.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 229,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,397,601.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $26,595,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 75,110,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,500,559.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,555,687 shares of company stock valued at $44,789,003.
About Snap (Get Rating)
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
