Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF) Short Interest Up 284.6% in May

Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 284.6% from the April 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Optimi Health stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 43,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,338. Optimi Health has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23.

Get Optimi Health alerts:

Optimi Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Optimi Health Corp. develops an integrated functional mushroom brand that focuses on the health and wellness food markets in Canada. The company also focuses on the cultivation, extraction, processing, and distribution of strains of functional mushroom. It offers a range of fungi varieties, which include Lions Mane, Reishi, Turkey Tail, Chaga, and Cordyceps.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Optimi Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optimi Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.