OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.97.

A number of research firms have commented on OGI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on OrganiGram from C$3.44 to C$3.34 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. ATB Capital raised OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James set a C$3.00 target price on OrganiGram and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

OGI opened at C$1.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.09. OrganiGram has a 12-month low of C$1.43 and a 12-month high of C$4.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$464.26 million and a P/E ratio of -12.54.

OrganiGram ( TSE:OGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$31.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$30.58 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that OrganiGram will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

