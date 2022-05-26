Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) CEO Sells $296,085.92 in Stock

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 52,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $296,085.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,049.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ORGO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.72. 1,022,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,538. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.72.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). Organogenesis had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Organogenesis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORGO. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Organogenesis during the 4th quarter worth about $665,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,652,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 25.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 783,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,155,000 after buying an additional 159,483 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Organogenesis by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Finally, Prosight Management LP boosted its holdings in Organogenesis by 51.4% during the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. 38.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.

