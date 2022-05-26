Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.44.
Shares of NASDAQ OESX remained flat at $$2.17 during midday trading on Wednesday. 165,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.21. Orion Energy Systems has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $6.78.
About Orion Energy Systems (Get Rating)
Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.
