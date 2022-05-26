Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:OEC opened at $18.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.29. Orion Engineered Carbons has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $21.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.64.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $484.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.84 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orion Engineered Carbons has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.20.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, Director Kerry A. Galvin bought 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.58 per share, for a total transaction of $102,049.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan F. Smith bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $195,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 24,550 shares of company stock valued at $383,109. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 40.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 67,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 19,485 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 50,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 15,233 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter worth about $399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

