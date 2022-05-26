Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.66% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Orla Mining Ltd. is primarily engaged in developing the Camino Rojo Oxide Gold Project, an advanced gold and silver open-pit and heap leach project, located in Zacatecas State, Central Mexico. Orla Mining Ltd. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA opened at $4.03 on Thursday. Orla Mining has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 403.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Orla Mining will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Orla Mining by 955.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 122,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 110,845 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Orla Mining by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,048,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,971,000 after buying an additional 22,482 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Orla Mining by 976.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 192,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 174,708 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Orla Mining by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,619,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after buying an additional 1,487,552 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Orla Mining by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 377,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 39,217 shares during the period. 27.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

