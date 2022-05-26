Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oscar Health Inc. is a digital health-insurance company. Oscar Health Inc. is based in New York. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Oscar Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

OSCR opened at $5.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.19. Oscar Health has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 37.23% and a negative net margin of 22.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Oscar Health will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oscar Health news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 19,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $140,765.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 11,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $96,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,557 shares of company stock worth $304,575.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSCR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

