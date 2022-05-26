Osisko Development (OTCMKTS:RNGTD) Cut to Hold at Desjardins

Osisko Development (OTCMKTS:RNGTD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Osisko Development stock opened at $7.61 on Thursday. Osisko Development has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average is $11.67.

