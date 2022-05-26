Osisko Development (TSE:ODV) Downgraded to Hold at Desjardins

Osisko Development (TSE:ODV – Get Rating) was downgraded by Desjardins to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$14.50 price objective on the stock.

