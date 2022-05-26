Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$22.68.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of TSE OR opened at C$14.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -105.11. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of C$13.30 and a one year high of C$18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.73.

Osisko Gold Royalties ( TSE:OR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$50.67 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.5492281 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is -152.48%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

