Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $4.80 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ovintiv in a report issued on Tuesday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.66. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.94 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.33.

Ovintiv stock opened at C$65.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of C$28.10 and a 12-month high of C$73.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$64.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$54.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.89 billion and a PE ratio of 15.53.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.03 by C($0.45). The company had revenue of C$4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.37 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.321 dividend. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

