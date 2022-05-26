Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 69.8% from the April 30th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Basin Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

PCFBY traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.73. 250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,514. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.12. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $12.53.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 16.3%.

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services; and engages in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.

