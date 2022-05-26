PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $419.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPGPF. Citigroup upgraded PageGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PageGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of MPGPF stock opened at $5.78 on Thursday. PageGroup has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.11.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

