PagerDuty (PD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 2nd. Analysts expect PagerDuty to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.14). PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 38.39%. The company had revenue of $78.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PagerDuty to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

NYSE PD opened at $23.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.51. PagerDuty has a 12 month low of $21.72 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.71.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $2,063,869.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,737 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $60,742.89. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 298,427 shares in the company, valued at $10,435,992.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,174 shares of company stock worth $6,591,036. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in PagerDuty by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PagerDuty by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PagerDuty by 250.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in PagerDuty by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PagerDuty by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile (Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.