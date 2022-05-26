Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) CEO Nikesh Arora Sells 3,125 Shares

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total value of $1,564,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,150,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Nikesh Arora also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 17th, Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total value of $13,954,917.50.
Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $3.42 on Thursday, hitting $502.09. 1,776,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,802,423. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $565.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $540.51. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $350.96 and a 1-year high of $640.90.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $689,231,000 after purchasing an additional 941,271 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,352,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $410,696,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth $176,464,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth $120,362,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $626.48.
About Palo Alto Networks (Get Rating)
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
