Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) CEO Nikesh Arora Sells 3,125 Shares

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total value of $1,564,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,150,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Thursday, March 17th, Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total value of $13,954,917.50.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $3.42 on Thursday, hitting $502.09. 1,776,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,802,423. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $565.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $540.51. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $350.96 and a 1-year high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 54.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $689,231,000 after purchasing an additional 941,271 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,352,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $410,696,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth $176,464,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth $120,362,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $626.48.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

