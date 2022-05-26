Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.43-$7.46 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.48 billion-$5.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.46 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $2.26-$2.29 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $505.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $565.51 and its 200 day moving average is $540.51. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $350.96 and a 1 year high of $640.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.01 and a beta of 1.28.
Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.11. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 54.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.
In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total value of $13,954,917.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.56, for a total value of $476,983.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,983 shares of company stock worth $41,064,660. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 53.2% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 383 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.
About Palo Alto Networks (Get Rating)
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
