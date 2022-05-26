Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.26-$2.29 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.43-$7.46 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $626.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $505.51 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $350.96 and a 1-year high of $640.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $565.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $540.51. The company has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a PE ratio of -127.01 and a beta of 1.28.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.11. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 54.57% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total transaction of $13,954,917.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total value of $1,678,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,551 shares in the company, valued at $121,088,102.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,983 shares of company stock valued at $41,064,660 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

