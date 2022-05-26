Pamela J. Stewart Buys 977 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) Director Pamela J. Stewart purchased 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.79 per share, with a total value of $12,495.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,456.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

UTZ stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.76. 810,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,721. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 46.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.64. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $25.42.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $340.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.08 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 2.04%. Utz Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is currently 75.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 80.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 971,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,636,000 after purchasing an additional 431,933 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,695,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 23.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 93.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 17.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 545,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 81,048 shares during the period. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UTZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Utz Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

