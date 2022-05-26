Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,593.00.

PGPHF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Partners Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Partners Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Partners Group from CHF 1,800 to CHF 1,725 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays started coverage on Partners Group in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Partners Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS PGPHF opened at $1,069.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,155.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,380.10. Partners Group has a 52 week low of $966.20 and a 52 week high of $1,833.00.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

