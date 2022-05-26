Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Truist Financial

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Truist Financial to $75.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Shares of PATK stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $58.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,383. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.23 and a 200 day moving average of $70.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Patrick Industries has a 12-month low of $54.02 and a 12-month high of $88.79.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $1.65. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.75%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $683,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 220,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,065,721.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 5,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total transaction of $333,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 215,517 shares in the company, valued at $14,370,673.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,669. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 462.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the third quarter worth $69,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 80.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

