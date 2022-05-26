Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.61.
Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $18.30 on Thursday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $18.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.15 and a 200-day moving average of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 2.38.
In related news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 66,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $940,225.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 17,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $304,153.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,414,019.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 686,380 shares of company stock valued at $10,641,957. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth $39,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.
