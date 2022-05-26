Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PAYA shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Paya from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Paya in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Paya from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

PAYA opened at $5.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $756.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.01. Paya has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.13.

Paya ( NASDAQ:PAYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.75 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Paya will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paya in the first quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Paya during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Paya during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Paya during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Paya during the first quarter worth $60,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

