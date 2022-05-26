PayPoint plc Declares Dividend of GBX 9 (LON:PAY)

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of PAY stock opened at GBX 585 ($7.36) on Thursday. PayPoint has a 52-week low of GBX 500.01 ($6.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 742 ($9.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £403.16 million and a PE ratio of 7.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 581.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 616.37.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($6.80) price target on shares of PayPoint in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.32) price objective on shares of PayPoint in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

PayPoint plc provides payments and banking, shopping, and E-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. It offers bill payment services, such as over-the-counter payments, digital bill payments, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIM cards, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

