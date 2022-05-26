PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Increases Dividend to GBX 9 Per Share

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share on Monday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from PayPoint’s previous dividend of $8.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of PayPoint stock opened at GBX 585 ($7.36) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £403.16 million and a P/E ratio of 7.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 581.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 616.37. PayPoint has a 12-month low of GBX 500.01 ($6.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 742 ($9.34).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAY. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.32) target price on shares of PayPoint in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.80) price objective on shares of PayPoint in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

PayPoint plc provides payments and banking, shopping, and E-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. It offers bill payment services, such as over-the-counter payments, digital bill payments, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIM cards, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

