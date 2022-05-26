PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in May

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PCCWY opened at $5.40 on Thursday. PCCW has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $5.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.38.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3346 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 7.62%.

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

