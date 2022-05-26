PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PDF Solutions, Inc.’s comprehensive technologies and services enable semiconductor companies to improve yield and performance of manufactured integrated circuits by providing infrastructure to integrate the design and manufacturing processes. They believe that their solutions can significantly improve a semiconductor company’s time to market, the rate at which yield improves and product profitability. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on PDF Solutions from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded PDF Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Shares of PDFS stock opened at $22.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.61. The firm has a market cap of $838.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.27 and a beta of 1.42. PDF Solutions has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $33.78.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $33.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that PDF Solutions will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 11,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $280,933.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,723,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,163,000 after buying an additional 96,604 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,271,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,384,000 after buying an additional 80,925 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,140,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,644,000 after buying an additional 43,128 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,242,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,488,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,028,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,679,000 after buying an additional 14,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

