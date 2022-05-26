Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.56-$0.63 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PEB opened at $21.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.48 and its 200 day moving average is $22.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.69.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.75). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.40%.

Several analysts have commented on PEB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 523,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,906,000 after buying an additional 101,108 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 224.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 25,484 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 334.8% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 321,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,331,000 after buying an additional 247,234 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $558,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 975.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 16,415 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

