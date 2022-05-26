PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.46% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PEDEVCO Corp., is an oil and gas company engaged in the acquisition and development of energy projects in the US and Pacific Rim countries. The Company provides services to the energy industry through its two divisions: Satellite Communication and Down-hole Solutions. PEDEVCO CORP., formerly known as Blast Energy Services, Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded PEDEVCO from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

NYSEAMERICAN:PED opened at $1.22 on Thursday. PEDEVCO has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.96.

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. PEDEVCO had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 172.08%.

In related news, CEO Simon G. Kukes purchased 200,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,792,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,474,715.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 70.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PED. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PEDEVCO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PEDEVCO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PEDEVCO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of PEDEVCO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

About PEDEVCO (Get Rating)

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held approximately 32,870 net Permian Basin acres located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,580 net Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin acres located in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

