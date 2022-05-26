Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PGSS) Short Interest Up 300.0% in May

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PGSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the April 30th total of 5,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSE PGSS opened at $9.91 on Thursday. Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGSS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,115,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,831,000. 43.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

