Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to C$53.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PPL. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. CIBC upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$48.00 target price (up from C$46.00) on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$50.22.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of TSE:PPL opened at C$50.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$48.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$43.57. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$37.02 and a 52-week high of C$51.45.

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.56 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.0000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 110.04%.

In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.48, for a total value of C$757,216.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$555,292.10. Also, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 2,128 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.21, for a total value of C$98,325.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at C$700,384.48. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,341 shares of company stock worth $1,247,832.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.