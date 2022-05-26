Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in May

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PEGRY shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,020 ($12.84) to GBX 990 ($12.46) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of Pennon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $990.00.

Pennon Group stock opened at $27.20 on Thursday. Pennon Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.95 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.51.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

