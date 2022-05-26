Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.36-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.32-$1.44 EPS.

PRDO opened at $11.01 on Thursday. Perdoceo Education has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.26 million, a PE ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.05.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $159.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRDO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised Perdoceo Education from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

In related news, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 14,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total transaction of $157,749.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Elise Baskel sold 9,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $109,627.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,739.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,997 shares of company stock worth $981,656 in the last ninety days. 2.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 63.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 127.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 62.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

