Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.32-$1.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.36-$0.38 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO opened at $11.01 on Thursday. Perdoceo Education has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $13.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.26 million, a PE ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.16.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $159.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. As a group, analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised Perdoceo Education from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP Elise Baskel sold 9,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $105,824.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,493.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 14,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $157,749.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,997 shares of company stock valued at $981,656 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

