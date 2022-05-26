Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 368.1% from the April 30th total of 4,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Perma-Pipe International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.
NASDAQ PPIH opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.56. Perma-Pipe International has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $122.31 million, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Perma-Pipe International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers provides and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Perma-Pipe International (PPIH)
- Dentsply Stock is Repricing Itself
- Is Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Starting To Bottom Out?
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Pipe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Pipe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.