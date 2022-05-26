Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 368.1% from the April 30th total of 4,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Perma-Pipe International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

NASDAQ PPIH opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.56. Perma-Pipe International has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $122.31 million, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 729.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 126.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 17,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 64.4% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 45,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 17,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.04% of the company’s stock.

Perma-Pipe International Company Profile

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers provides and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

