Persimmon’s (PSN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Persimmon (LON:PSN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 2,630 ($33.09) price objective on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PSN. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($28.31) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Persimmon from GBX 3,580 ($45.05) to GBX 2,830 ($35.61) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 3,410 ($42.91) to GBX 3,440 ($43.29) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,956.50 ($37.20).
Shares of Persimmon stock opened at GBX 2,193.94 ($27.61) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £7.00 billion and a PE ratio of 8.80. Persimmon has a 12 month low of GBX 2,005 ($25.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,272 ($41.17). The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,153.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,434.76.
In other news, insider Dean K. Finch sold 7,102 shares of Persimmon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,271 ($28.58), for a total value of £161,286.42 ($202,952.59).
Persimmon Company Profile (Get Rating)
Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.
Featured Stories
- Is Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Starting To Bottom Out?
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.