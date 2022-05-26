Persimmon’s (PSN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Persimmon (LON:PSN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 2,630 ($33.09) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PSN. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($28.31) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Persimmon from GBX 3,580 ($45.05) to GBX 2,830 ($35.61) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 3,410 ($42.91) to GBX 3,440 ($43.29) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,956.50 ($37.20).

Shares of Persimmon stock opened at GBX 2,193.94 ($27.61) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £7.00 billion and a PE ratio of 8.80. Persimmon has a 12 month low of GBX 2,005 ($25.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,272 ($41.17). The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,153.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,434.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 110 ($1.38) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.96%.

In other news, insider Dean K. Finch sold 7,102 shares of Persimmon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,271 ($28.58), for a total value of £161,286.42 ($202,952.59).

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

