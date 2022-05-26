Petrofac (LON:PFC) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Petrofac (LON:PFC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 210 ($2.64) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.52) price objective on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Petrofac from GBX 170 ($2.14) to GBX 180 ($2.27) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

PFC opened at GBX 147.47 ($1.86) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £768.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36. Petrofac has a fifty-two week low of GBX 91.05 ($1.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 203.34 ($2.56). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 129.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 122.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.28.

In related news, insider Afonso Reis e Sousa sold 5,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.43), for a total value of £6,409.08 ($8,064.78). Also, insider Sara Akbar bought 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £5,019 ($6,315.59).

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

