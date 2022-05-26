PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.45% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. The company’s product consists of PB2452, a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor and PB1046, a once-weekly fusion protein for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which are in clinical stage. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Malvern, United States. “

Get PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.74. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $4.24.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 12,810 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 20,081 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 251,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. 57.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is bentracimab (PB2452), a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with uncontrolled major or life-threatening bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or an invasive procedure.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.