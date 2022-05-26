Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Given New GBX 640 Price Target at UBS Group

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at UBS Group from GBX 650 ($8.18) to GBX 640 ($8.05) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PNXGF. Berenberg Bank upgraded Phoenix Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Phoenix Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 740 ($9.31) to GBX 710 ($8.93) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 804 ($10.12) to GBX 780 ($9.82) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 795 ($10.00) to GBX 750 ($9.44) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $720.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PNXGF remained flat at $$7.10 during midday trading on Thursday. Phoenix Group has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $10.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.46.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

