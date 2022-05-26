Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) Short Interest Update

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a drop of 70.6% from the April 30th total of 99,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FENG. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of Phoenix New Media by 8.5% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 99,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phoenix New Media by 305.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 194,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Phoenix New Media by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 13,342 shares in the last quarter. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FENG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Phoenix New Media in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Phoenix New Media from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSE FENG traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.57. Phoenix New Media has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $11.16. The firm has a market cap of $242.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.82.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The information services provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 26.17% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $27.67 million during the quarter.

About Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

