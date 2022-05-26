Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Given New $30.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 57.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Photronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

PLAB stock opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.70. Photronics has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $20.30.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Photronics had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $204.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Photronics will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $189,895.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,593 shares in the company, valued at $2,639,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $36,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,481 shares of company stock valued at $470,276 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Photronics by 587.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Photronics by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Photronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Photronics by 211.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

